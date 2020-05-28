That cereal infused ice cream shop finally opens in Jersey City

The Milk & Cream Cereal Bar was a big hit in NYC so the plan was to open a second location in Jersey City. It was to supposed to have its grand opening in April. Those plans got furloughed by the COVID-19 pandemic when northern New Jersey was particularly hard hit.

But if you’ve been dying to see what cereal infused ice cream tastes like, it’s your chance. Thursday May 28 is the grand opening. Finally.

Thinking cereal blended into your ice cream is too weird? Check out number 2 on this Buzzfeed list. People clearly love it, so I would give this a shot even though I find it curious. You get a variety of cereal from which to choose including Fruity Pebbles, Apple Jacks, Cap’n Crunch, Froot Loops, Reese’s Puffs and a bunch more. Plus you can throw candy and fruit and cookie toppings on there.

They say they’ve developed a very virus safe environment and all proper protocols will be in place. If you want to check this place out it’s at 175 Newark Avenue in Jersey City. They’ll be open 1pm to 8pm Wednesdays through Sundays.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.