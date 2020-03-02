Cereal in your ice cream is now a thing in Jersey

Cereal infused ice cream. Was anyone asking for this?

Only one Milk & Cream Cereal Bar exists at present and that is in New York. Soon there will be a second location in Jersey City which will introduce New Jersey to the pleasure of ice cream with Captain Crunch worked in (or Froot Loops, or Cinnamon Toast Crunch, or Lucky Charms...) NJ.com reports a grand opening is expected in April at 175 Newark Avenue.

The concept is only three years old yet already they were ranked near the top of an offbeat Buzzfeed article on ‘25 places every cereal-lover must eat at before they die’.

I don’t know if chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream with Special K is ever going to be my thing, but they have a huge following on Instagram. They’re also hiring.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email

​