Expect to see more electric vehicles on the streets of Monmouth County as Tesla is going to open a dealership in Eatontown.

According to the Asbury Park Press, the new store will open on Route 35 where Adventure Fun Time used to be. No opening date has been announced yet. Currently, Tesla has locations in Lawrence, two in Paramus, one at the Mall of Short Hills, and Springfield.

Eatontown Mayor Anthony Talerico, Jr. told the APP, "It's exciting to see this investment in Eatontown, It is great to see such a large building filled."

The project was approved by the Eatontown Zoning Board, allowing cars to be sold in an area where they were prohibited. In addition to car sales, there will also be a service center for Teslas, with 14 repair bays.

Tesla dealerships differ from typical auto dealers because they don’t have a large inventory of cars on the lot; they will have a couple of cars in the showroom and six to eight demonstration vehicles for test drives. There will also have charging stations, including one for public use.

Tesla, of is a leader in the electric car market, with popular models including the Model 3, Model S, and Model X. The Model 3 is the world’s best selling plug-in car. In 2020, Tesla delivered almost 500,000 cars and has 23% of the purely electric market and 16% of the plug-in segment, which includes hybrids. Since its founding, it has sold over a million cars.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.