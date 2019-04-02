Terroristic threat charge for NJ cop accused of raping woman on probation

A Monmouth County probation officer who was arrested two months ago on charges of raping a woman who was on probation is now facing more charges.

Henry C. Cirignano, 48, of Wall, was arrested Monday on the new charges of second-degree witness tampering, third-degree making terroristic threats and fourth-degree contempt of court.

Cirignano had been arrested and charged in February with two counts of second-degree sexual assault after being accused of coercing the victim into sex and abusing his authority over the woman.

Cirignano had been released from custody while awaiting trial but prosecutors said Tuesday that Cirignano violated a court order barring contact with a witness.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .