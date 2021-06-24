Terms and phrases New Jersey is sick and tired of hearing

The last couple of years have brought some major challenges and changes to our world. People in New Jersey are not shy about letting you know when they've had enough of the nonsense.

Wednesday on our show we asked people to tell us the phrases and words that make them nuts, and the calls were nonstop for two hours. We could have done four!

Let's begin.

Since truth and honesty are vanishing and even dreaded commodities in the world today, folks are re-imagining words to describe literally everything from how they feel to what they think in what has become the new normal.

Whether it's using words like narrative to describe someone trying to put across their point of view or acting a certain way to improve the optics of a situation.

For instance, people use the term settled science to shut down any opposing point of view and keeping you from unpacking what they've said. Rather than incentivize debate, that tends to shut it down and many of us find it problematic.

No worries, if you disagree, you're just wrong.

You may be living your best life but that doesn't mean you aren't subject to being canceled at any time. Hello?! At the end of the day if you don't follow the science, you can always re-purpose your ideas with different words, until you've become woke enough.

In my book, your journey doesn't have to align with mine, just make sure to socially distance from me. You don't need to apologize, I'm good!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.