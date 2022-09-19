Lakewood police enacted a curfew crackdown this weekend after two teens were stabbed during a fight. Trouble, however, continued when teens later tried to drive a stolen car into a lake.

A fight involving at least seven teens on Kingsfield Drive in the West Gate neighborhood brought police Saturday night. A caller to 911 told police that at least one of the teens had pepper spray and a knife, police said.

One stabbed teen had already been taken to a hospital by the time officers arrived, according to Police Capt. Greg Staffordsmith. A second teen called police and said he was hiding in a nearby basement after being stabbed in the leg. He was also hospitalized.

The teens are expected to recover, according to Staffordsmith.

A suspect in the case has been identified and charges are pending approval from the Ocean County Prosecutors Office later this week, officials said.

Police Chief Greg Meyer told The Lakewood Scoop that this was not the only recent act of violence in the neighborhood on the Jackson border and that patrols will be increased in the area to enforce a 10 p.m. curfew for those 17 and under.

"As we speak, police supervisors and community activists are being notified about the crackdown," Meyer told The Scoop.

Phillipsburg announced a similar crackdown on its curfew last week but did not identify a specific incident.

Stretcher for Lakewood stabbing 9/17/22 Stretcher for Lakewood stabbing 9/17/22 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Stolen car joyride in same neighborhood

The Lakewood curfew didn't stop a 13-year-old and 15-year-old from stealing a car from the West Gate neighborhood and plotting to drive it into Lake Carasaljo early Monday morning, according to a Lakewood Scoop report.

An officer on patrol noticed the teens on North Beach with the vehicle.

The teens were arrested and later released.

Lakewood police on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information about the lake incident.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

