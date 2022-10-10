Teens charged in stabbing outside Home Depot in South Brunswick, NJ

Home Depot in South Brunswick (Google Maps), South Brunswick PD shield (South Brunswick police)

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Two teens were charged in a pair of stabbings near a Home Depot store Saturday night.

A 19-year-old man called police from inside the store around 7:50 p.m. and said he had been stabbed during a fight in the parking lot off Route 1, according to Deputy Police Chief James Ryan.

Officers searching the area found a 20-year-old man near the store who had also been stabbed.

The identities of the men, both from South Brunswick, were not disclosed. They were both taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Ryan said James Romer, 18, and a 17-year-old male were arrested and charged Sunday with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses.

Romer was held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center while the 17-year-old was held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Police asked anyone with information about the stabbings to call 732-329-4646.

