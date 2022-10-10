Teens charged in stabbing outside Home Depot in South Brunswick, NJ

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Two teens were charged in a pair of stabbings near a Home Depot store Saturday night.

A 19-year-old man called police from inside the store around 7:50 p.m. and said he had been stabbed during a fight in the parking lot off Route 1, according to Deputy Police Chief James Ryan.

Officers searching the area found a 20-year-old man near the store who had also been stabbed.

The identities of the men, both from South Brunswick, were not disclosed. They were both taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Ryan said James Romer, 18, and a 17-year-old male were arrested and charged Sunday with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses.

Romer was held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center while the 17-year-old was held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Police asked anyone with information about the stabbings to call 732-329-4646.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers

Unique special eatery in South Jersey