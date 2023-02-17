Teen struck and killed jogging along Route 539 in Upper Freehold, NJ

🔴 A 16-year-old Allentown High School student jogging on Route 539 was struck by a Kia

🔴 The driver and their three passengers were not injured

🔴 State Police did not disclose the identities of those involved in the crash or the circumstances

UPPER FREEHOLD — A 16-year-old girl was struck and killed while jogging Friday morning.

State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said the teen was hit by a Kia Soul heading north on Route 539 near the intersection of Route 537 in the Homerstown section of Upper Freehold around 7:45 a.m.

After striking the girl, the Kia crossed onto the southbound side of the two lane road and went up an embankment, Curry said.

The driver and three passengers in the Kia were not injured. The driver remained at the scene of the crash and no charges have been filed, Curry said.

Upper Freehold School District Superintendent Mark Guterl said in a statement the teen was an Allentown High School student and longtime member of the district. He did not disclose her identity.

"The UFRSD staff at each of our schools was informed of the student’s passing during the school day. Counseling support services were and continue to be available. Members of our Crisis Team have been working with our counselors and other staff members to help students and staff deal with this difficult news," Guterl said.

Counselors will be available at Allentown High School on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Intersection of Routes 537 and 539 in Upper Freehold

Friday morning commute impact

Curry did not disclose the identities of the driver in the crash or the circumstances.

The intersection was closed for the latter part of the Friday morning commute. Many drivers use Route 539 to get from Ocean County to Route 195.

State Police provide police services in Upper Freehold.

It was the second fatal crash on Route 539 this year, according to State Police records.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

