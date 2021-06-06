Teen shot, wounded in New Brunswick hotel incident, police say

NEW BRUNSWICK — A teen was treated for a gunshot wound suffered inside a hotel in downtown New Brunswick, police said on Saturday.

On Friday night around 9 p.m., New Brunswick responded to the Heldrich Hotel, which is across the street from the State Theatre.

Officers said a 17-year-old male was alone inside a hotel room with a wound to his groin and leg area.

The teen was treated at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and identified to police several other individuals as having been inside the room at the time of the shooting.

Those said to be involved gave "conflicting stories" about what happened, police said.

Anyone with information on the investigation has been asked to contact New Brunswick Police

at 732-745-5217.

