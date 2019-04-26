Teen killed in ATV crash was Oakcrest student-athlete

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A sophomore at Oakcrest High School was identified as the 16-year-old who died in an ATV crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Principal James Reina mentioned Bailey Emory's name in a letter to parents about the crash along Railroad Avenue in the Mizpah section of Hamilton. Bailey lost control of the Kawasaki ATV and hit a tree before flipping over, according to Hamilton police. The resident of the Richland section of Buena Vista was flown to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland, where he passed away.

The member of the school's lacrosse team was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to police.

"Bailey was full of dreams and aspirations. He would speak of the numerous colleges he would like to attend, and what sports he would try to excel at next. Bailey also had a talent for cooking, and enjoyed demonstrating his skills to friends and family," a GoFundMe page created to help with funeral expenses said.

Hamilton police said the cause of the crash remained under investigation.

