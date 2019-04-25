16-year-old from Buena Vista killed in ATV crash

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — The teen driver of an ATV that slammed into a tree later died at a hospital.

Township police said the 16-year-old boy of the Richland section of Buena Vista was wearing a helmet when his Kawasaki ATV went off Railroad Boulevard about 5:30 p.m. and flipped over after hitting the tree.

Police did not say what caused the teen to lose control of the ATV.

The boy, whose identity was not publicly released, was flown by medical helicopter to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland.

Operators of ATVs in New Jersey do not need to be licensed but must be at least 14 years old. Teens under the age of 18 are required to take a safety course. ATVs must be insured.

Police are looking to determine the cause of the crash.

