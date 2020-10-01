Teen killed after crossing barrier on Route 1 in South Brunswick

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A 14-year-old was killed on Wednesday night while trying to cross Route 1 after climbing over a concrete barrier.

The teen crossed the northbound lanes north of New Road about 9:25 p.m. when he was hit by a Land Rover.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the driver stayed at the scene and tried to help the victim. The teen, however, was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The barrier dividing this section of the highway is only partly covered by a fencing meant to prevent people from crossing.

The teen's identity was not released by Ciccone who said the investigation is ongoing.

"Our community is hurting right now with the loss of this young life," Chief Raymond Hayducka said Thursday. "I have been in touch with Superintendent of Schools Scott Feder and he is coordinating counseling for any students or family members in need. We will continue to work with our schools to provide the resources to deal with this tragedy."

