Teen killed after car bursts into flames in Atlantic County

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A 16-year-old was killed Monday night when the car in which he was a passenger crashed into a utility pole and burst into flames.

The driver, Jaime Hannah, 18, of Newfield, lost control of his black Toyota Scion about 9:30 p.m. on Black Horse Pike near the Route 50 ramp, according to police. Police have not charged the driver with a crime.

The 16-year-old, who was sitting in the back, died at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. Police did not release the teen's name on Tuesday.

There were no other passengers.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call 609-625-2700 x 572.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5