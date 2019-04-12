FREEHOLD BOROUGH — A judge ordered the man identified as the father of a newborn who was killed and left in a dumpster to be held in jail until his trial.

Quaimere Mohammed,19, of Asbury Park, was in Superior Court on Friday for his detention hearing. He has been held at the county jail since his arrest last week on a second-degree charge of disturbing or desecrating human remains.

Mohammed was identified by Jada McClain, 18, as the father of an infant she killed after she delivered him in the early hours of March 30 in the toilet of her Neptune Township home, according to an affidavit provided by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. She said the baby did not hit the water but she later suffocated the boy she named Legend by pressing on his chest, police said.

Investigators have not yet found the newborn's body.

According to the Asbury Park Press , defense attorney Steven Nelson said his client tried to comfort McClain via text after the infant was born. Nelson said the two were "madly in love" and were fearful her parents would find out about her pregnancy.

Prior to the hearing, Nelson said in an email that he would present "enlightening" information "as to the facts and circumstances of the incident and provide a clear picture of who these 2 young people really are. "

"I truly hope they are not being portrayed as depraved, heartless murderers. Nothing could be further from the truth. It is truly a tragic situation for everyone involved and their families."

According to the affidavit, McClain suffocated her infant to death, wrapped him in a blanket and put him in a garbage bag. She then called Muhammed and together they went to the ocean for an hour. They then went to Muhammed's apartment complex in Asbury Park where they left the baby, investigators said.

Quaimere Mohammed appears in court on April 12, 2019. Thomas P. Costello/Asbury Park Press — pool photo

McClain is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree disturbing or desecrating human remains.

McClain's detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

