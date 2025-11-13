⚡ A Bernards Township police video shows a teen on an e-bike hitting nearly 55 mph before eluding officers.

Teen on E-Bike Hits 55 MPH, Eludes Police in Bernards Township

Bernards Township, N.J. — Another police chase involving an electric bike has reignited debate over e-bike safety and enforcement in New Jersey. Bernards Township Police released dashcam footage showing a young rider believed to be a juvenile reaching speeds close to 55 mph on a public road before escaping across a pedestrian bridge.

The incident happened on November 6, 2025, when a patrol officer clocked the teen on Church Street traveling far beyond the legal 20 mph e-bike limit. The rider ignored police commands to stop, cut across a residential lawn, and narrowly avoided collisions with cars and pedestrians as he fled.

Following state Attorney General guidelines, the pursuing officer ended the chase to avoid further risk to public safety. The biker remains unidentified.

⚡ High-Speed E-Bikes Push Boundaries of Law and Safety

Electric bikes are meant to offer a green, efficient form of transportation, but law enforcement officials say many modified e-bikes can exceed legal limits — and their riders often ignore traffic rules.

“These bikes are crossing the line from traffic offenses to criminal acts,” Bernards Township Police said in a public statement. Officers have increased ticketing, stops, and community outreach efforts, but dangerous incidents continue to rise statewide.

In recent months, police across New Jersey have reported e-bikes involved in crashes, injuries, and near misses. The growing concern: teens riding powerful, unregistered bikes with little to no safety training.

👨‍👩‍👦 Police Plead with Parents: “Talk to Your Kids Before Someone Gets Hurt”

Officials are asking parents to take a hard look at their children’s e-bikes — and their behavior.

“If your child’s e-bike can go faster than 20 mph, it’s illegal,” police said. “We’re asking families to have serious conversations about following the law and staying safe.”

Anyone who can identify the rider in the Bernards Township video is urged to contact local police at (908) 766-1122. Authorities stress they’re not out to punish kids — they want to prevent tragedy.

🏙️ New Jersey Considers Stronger Rules as E-Bike Crashes Rise

State and local leaders are now debating how to respond to the e-bike boom. Ideas range from mandatory registration and speed caps to special licensing for high-powered models.

Public frustration is mounting, with many residents calling for stricter enforcement before someone is seriously injured — or worse.

As one Bernards resident wrote online after watching the police video:

“It’s not a toy anymore. These kids are flying down the street like they’re in a video game.”

