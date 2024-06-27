Body of teen swimmer recovered in West Milford, NJ reservoir

WEST MILFORD – A missing swimmer’s body was recovered Wednesday from the Clinton Reservoir located within the Newark Watershed Property, according to news release posted on the Facebook page of Mayor Michele Dale.

The body has been identified as 18-year-old Randolph resident Eshan Aman Ullah, according to the posted news release.

Authorities said they were were first notified of the teen's disappearance on Tuesday, just before 7 p.m.

The teen was at the reservoir with a group of friends and “disappeared” while swimming to a small island, according to a preliminary investigation mentioned in the post. News 12 reported signs exist on the property to stop visitors from swimming in the water.

West Milford Police and its dive team didn’t act alone; Passaic County Sheriff’s Department Scuba Unit and New Jersey State Police TEAMS, Marine and Aviation Units all helped in rescue and recovery operations, according to the news release.

Beware of reservoirs

From the surface, a reservoir and lake can look identical. However, their purpose leads to dangers for swimmers, according to BBC Newsround. Often artificial, purposes can be for hydroelectricity, flood control and more. The outlet says reservoirs often have steep sides and possible underwater pumps can lead to moving water beneath the surface.

Before going in any open water, do a search about its history and scope the area out for any written signs restricting access.

