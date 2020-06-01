Teargas used on Philadelphia crowds as destruction continues

PHILADELPHIA — Officials in Philadelphia have closed off much of the center of the city after peaceful protests over George Floyd’s death turned into a night of destruction with store windows smashed near City Hall, merchandise taken from stores and police and other vehicles and structures set afire.

But people were running into multiple stores in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, well outside the city center, and emerging with merchandise as disorder continued for a second day elsewhere in the city.

In West Philadelphia, a predominantly black neighborhood also far from the city center, police fired tear gas as police cars once again were set ablaze.

