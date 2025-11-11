More TD Bank locations are closing around the country. After most closures had been happening in New Jersey earlier this year, that trend will continue.

They call themselves “America’s most convenient bank.” It certainly was for money launderers. Earlier this year, after other Jersey closures were announced, I wrote about the corruption and the $3 billion settlement they struck with the feds. You can read more here about what they did wrong and how blatant it was.

TD Bank Money Laundering Settlement AP loading...

TD Bank will tell you all these ongoing closures are just restructuring with an eye towards more digital banking. After the $3 billion hit they took after being caught, I have my doubts that the wrongdoing isn’t at least partially to blame.

Earlier this year, TD Bank announced that locations in Cedar Grove, Marlton, Spring Lake Heights, Ringwood, and Raritan Township were all closing by early June. Now comes a new list.

TD Bank Logo AP loading...

The next round will see more than 50 closures across 13 states, with the most happening in New Jersey. This will be throughout the end of 2025 and into 2026. TD Bank says its ultimate goal is to close 10% of its branches.

TD Bank in Marlton is one of five branches in NJ closing by June 5 (Google Street View) TD Bank in Marlton is one of five branches in NJ closing by June 5 (Google Street View) loading...

Here’s the latest list of New Jersey TD Bank locations due to close:

385 White Horse Pike, Atco, 08004

177 Columbia Turnpike, Florham Park, 07932

571 East Bay Ave., Manahawkin, 08050

232 Richmond Ave., Point Pleasant, 08742

418 Belmont Ave., Haledon, 07508

230 Forsgate Dr., Jamesburg, 08831

1100 Lake St., Ramsey, 07446

4057 Asbury Ave., Tinton Falls, 07753

TD Bank Logo AP loading...

Other states with locations on the chopping block are Connecticut, Washington D.C., Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Vermont.

15 US Cities You Can't Afford In 5 Years + The most expensive in NJ as of now According to Financebuzz.com, you're not going to be able to afford these 15 cities in 5 years across the US. Plus a look at 5 of New Jersey's least affordable places today. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews, Mike Brant

LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey using data from Zillow. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Take a look in NJ's most expensive mansion for sale For $33 million, you could get this ornate, opulent mansion in Mahwah, NJ. Take a look inside! Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈