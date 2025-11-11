Every TD Bank location closing in New Jersey
More TD Bank locations are closing around the country. After most closures had been happening in New Jersey earlier this year, that trend will continue.
They call themselves “America’s most convenient bank.” It certainly was for money launderers. Earlier this year, after other Jersey closures were announced, I wrote about the corruption and the $3 billion settlement they struck with the feds. You can read more here about what they did wrong and how blatant it was.
TD Bank will tell you all these ongoing closures are just restructuring with an eye towards more digital banking. After the $3 billion hit they took after being caught, I have my doubts that the wrongdoing isn’t at least partially to blame.
Earlier this year, TD Bank announced that locations in Cedar Grove, Marlton, Spring Lake Heights, Ringwood, and Raritan Township were all closing by early June. Now comes a new list.
The next round will see more than 50 closures across 13 states, with the most happening in New Jersey. This will be throughout the end of 2025 and into 2026. TD Bank says its ultimate goal is to close 10% of its branches.
Here’s the latest list of New Jersey TD Bank locations due to close:
385 White Horse Pike, Atco, 08004
177 Columbia Turnpike, Florham Park, 07932
571 East Bay Ave., Manahawkin, 08050
232 Richmond Ave., Point Pleasant, 08742
418 Belmont Ave., Haledon, 07508
230 Forsgate Dr., Jamesburg, 08831
1100 Lake St., Ramsey, 07446
4057 Asbury Ave., Tinton Falls, 07753
Other states with locations on the chopping block are Connecticut, Washington D.C., Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Vermont.
