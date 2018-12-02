TCNJ students among those injured in serious crash, police say

EWING — Eight people were seriously injured in a two-car crash on Route 31 near the campus of The College of New Jersey early Sunday morning.

Six people were still hospitalized as of early Sunday afternoon and listed in critical condition, according to police. Two other people suffered what were described as non life threatening injuries, police said.

TCNJ spokesman David Muha confirmed that five of the people injured in the crash are students at the Ewing college. Muha said four are men and one woman. There was a sixth person in the car who is not a student at the school, Muha said.

The names of the sudents injured in the crash are Danielle DeFlores, 21, of Brick, Matthew DeGenova, 21 of Belmar, Anthony Galante, 19, of North Bellmore, NY, Ryan Moore, 21, from Midland Park and Michael Sot, 20, from Clark.

A GoFundMe page was created by the fraternity that four of the injured students belong to in order to cover expenses incurred by the injured students and their families. It raised $26,000 in just four hours on Sunday by early evening.

Police said their preliminary investigation determined one car likely drifted across the double yellow line and hit the other vehicle traveling in the opposite direction head on.

Most of the injured were taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Hopewell; three were taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Langhorne, PA.

No charges have been filed following the crash as of Sunday night.

