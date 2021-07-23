Target to hire 4,000 workers in the NJ area

If you are looking for a job, Target has good news for you: they are hiring about 4,000 new employees to support their New Jersey operations.

They are opening a new fulfillment center in Gloucester County and need people to staff it. The company says the positions will pay $20 an hour with a 401(k) plan and tuition reimbursement. There’s another perk, as well: a $2,000 signing bonus for employees that kicks in after 90 days of employment for those hired before Oct. 30. Some other positions offer an even higher signing bonus of $3,000.

"As we prepare to open our facility this year, we look forward to adding 4,000 new jobs across Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania metro areas," Amanda Lovelace Tobicash, Target senior distribution director, said in a statement. "This facility will primarily support stores across the greater New Jersey market, so they have sufficient inventory needed to support in-store and online shopping needs and bring an easy and inspiring shopping experience to local guests."

In conjunction with the announcement is a job fair being held at the site’s Logan Township location on Sat. July 24 from noon until 4 PM.

Target says of their distribution centers: Our distribution center teams are key to our success. They make sure that products arrive at our stores—and our guests doorsteps—on time, every time.

The center is located at 300 Creekview Ave. in Logan Township.

For more information about the various positions, or to apply in advance of the job fair, visit Target’s hiring website.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.