6 injured after dump truck smashes into busy Target store in NJ

NORTH BERGEN — A speeding dump truck plowed into the wall of a Target store Friday afternoon.

The truck went down 71st Street, crossed Tonnelle Avenue and clipped a tractor-trailer before going through the back wall of the crowded store at North Bergen Commons around 2:30 p.m, according to North Bergen police.

Six people were injured, two seriously.

The truck was loading rocks and dirt at the other end of 71st Street and lost control heading down hill, North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue David Donnarumma said.

One person had to be freed from a bathroom while another was pulled out from under some debris.

"The area in which he hit is right behind the courtesy desk, usually where there's a good flux of people and fortunately for this today nobody was in that location and got hurt that we're aware of at this time," Donnarumma said.

Tractor-trailer prevents additional tragedy

The chief said the tractor-trailer slowed the dump truck, preventing potential additional injuries.

Video shows cranes pulling the dump truck out of a large hole in the wall. Water pipes were broken, filling aisles with water. The situation appeared to be under control Friday night, Mayor Nick Sacco said on his Facebook page.

"I was able to assess the extent of the damage and speak with employees and witnesses. The NBPD, North Hudson Regional, and all Township departments have demonstrated exceptional professionalism in handling this tragic accident," Sacco said.

