SUMMIT — A fully loaded gasoline tanker truck overturned early Monday morning, having a major effect on the morning commute.

The tanker leaked gasoline for about 45 minutes after it flipped over on Broad Street over Route 24 around 3:30 a.m. before the Summit Fire Department and the Union County Hazardous Materials team capped the leak and covered the overpass in foam, according to city spokeswoman Amy Cairns.

Cairns said the truck was carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline. No injures were reported to the driver or any firefighters, according to Cairns.

Overturned tanker truck in Summit (Summit Fire Dept)

The closure and cleanup had a major impact on traffic, as Broad Street was closed between the Route 24 overpass and Middle Avenue. The Broad Street entrance into Summit was completely closed.

Morris Turnpike (Route 124) in Springfield is closed in both directions from Millburn Avenue to Mt. Ararat Road in Short Hills.

Cairns expected the closures to remain in place until at least noon on Monday.

The closures also created a big backup on Route 78 as the ramps from Route 24 to Broad Street were also closed.

Overturned tanker on Broad Street at Route 24 in Summit (RLS Metro Breaking News)

