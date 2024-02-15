Tankers with dangerous chemicals derail in Linden along NJ Turnpike
✅Three tanker cars derailed on track along the NJ Turnpike
✅Police said there was no leakage from the cars
✅No one was injured by the derailment
LINDEN — Three tanker cars derailed on tracks along the New Jersey Turnpike on Thursday morning.
Video shows the tanker cars on their side along track that curves as it approaches another track at the Tremley Point Terminal just north of Exit 12 (Carteret).
Linden Police Capt. Christopher Guenther told New Jersey 101.5 the cars were carrying ethanol and did not appear to be leaking. It wasn't clear if the tanker cars were carrying a load.
The area is industrial with no homes in the area
Damage to the track
No injuries had yet been reported.
Aerial footage shows the wheels came off at least one of the cars and caused damage to the track.
Traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike nor NJ Transit commuter trains were affected by the derailment.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
New Jersey's St. Patrick's Day Parades 2024 (by date)
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
Still More NJ DOT humorous safety messages
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
UPDATE 2024: All NJ stores that sell legal cannabis
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt