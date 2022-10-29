How are you when it comes to heights? For me I am so-so. If I am inside a building, car, etc., I am OK. If you want me to skydive, mountain climb, go way up on a ladder, climb a tree, well, that could be a different story.

I remember the first time I climbed the Empire State Building when I went out on the observation deck, even though it's enclosed by fencing to avoid any problems, I was still a bit nervous looking out over New York City. I can't even imagine how people built that building and worked sky-high putting the Empire State Building together.

The same goes for bridge builders and how they could hang so high working and over water also.

We are on the hunt for the tallest building here in the Garden State. Which building is our tallest and how does it rank in the nation in the top 100 buildings in all of America?

According to Wikipedia, "99 Hudson is a 79-story condominium in Jersey City, New Jersey. It is the tallest building in Jersey City and the state of New Jersey, and the 46th tallest building in the United States. It is also the tallest residential building in the United States outside of New York City and Chicago."

The 42-story Goldman Sachs building in Jersey City is 781 feet tall and now is the state's 2nd tallest building.

In fact, all of the top 10 tallest buildings in New Jersey are located in Jersey City.

