What's more relaxing than enjoying an adult beverage on a beautiful summer day?

Few things, in my opinion can beat having a cold one on one of Jersey's awesome board walk bars, tiki huts, or river bars.

Even if your not a big drinker, the atmosphere (and the food) is usually enough to make you want to hang out!

But what if I told you there was a way that you could enjoy your favorite beverage while mobile and in the great outdoors?

Sound too good to be true right?

Maybe not, it's called a 'Pedal-Bar' and it's right here in Asbury Park!

So, you're thinking "What the heck's a Pedal Bar?" and trust me I was right there with you at first.

The first time I heard of one of these was back in April when my fiancée was in Nashville with some friends and she said they were drinking while on a huge bicycle.

Sounds dangerous at first, but it's actually pretty safe, and extremely fun!

So what exactly is a Pedal Bar?

The premise is simple; it's a huge fifteen person bike with a bar in the middle.

You enjoy your drinks while also exercising.

Think of it almost like a Surry, but instead of two short rows facing the front of the bike, it's two long rows that face one another with a table in the middle and an employee up front steering.

What more could you want?

The company is called PedalCycle and their philosophy according to their website is simple:

Pedal, Drink, Repeat

This seems like a very unique way to show friends and family around the Jersey Shore.

They also do food tours, and landmark tours in addition to their bar crawls.

If you have a large group, signing up ahead of time is really simple to do on their website.

Plus PedalCycle operates right outside the Asbury Hotel, so they're easy to find.

Maybe you're looking to meet some new people. You can sign up for a tour on your own and see where the day takes you.

Most likely, you'll end up enjoying some great food and drinks, and meeting some new people.