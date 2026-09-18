I’ll never forget the vet bill I had to pay just to have my dog’s teeth cleaned. Between the anesthesia and the simple procedure it was nearly $1,000.

But that’s nothing compared to what some pet owners face in veterinary bills if something serious jeopardizes their pet’s health.

Photo by Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash white and black short coated dog wearing white and black polka dot shirt

NJ pet owners may not know their pets' biggest health risks

How aware are we in New Jersey about the health issues and health care costs that can befall our furry friends?

Not very.

Garden State Veterinary Specialists surveyed 200 dog and cat owners across New Jersey and New York and the findings floored me.

It should come as no surprise since we get so attached to these little furry beings we go into it more with our hearts than our heads.

For example, nearly half of us don't know our particular dog's greatest health risks. 49% cannot name their pet's biggest breed-related health risk.

In fact when choosing their pet only 18% bother researching the breed's health risks first. More choose because of looks and personality.

That can cost you, and that vet bill sticker shock can sting.

Photo by Judy Beth Morris on Unsplash A white kitten being examined by a veterinator

Emergency vet bills can add up quickly

45% of per ER visits require a specialist. So you can imagine how this would add up.

Also, 46% of Gen Z pet owners could not cover a $1,000 pet health emergency without going into debt. More than 1 in 10 baby boomers can't either.

And I've heard countless stories of vet bills running in the tens of thousands of dollars trying to keep a furry best friend alive.

Here's one more crazy finding. 46% of owners of mixed-breed owners think a mixed-breed is healthier. Yet mixed-breed dogs have the highest percentage of ER visits at 69%.

Photo by Jamie Street on Unsplash black framed eyeglasses

A little preparation can help when emergencies happen

I know you love your pet. But even when love is blind, there are things you should do to make emergencies easier. Get pet health insurance. I've done this.

It really can help. And don't wait for an emergency to pick a local emergency vet hospital. Find one ahead of time, ask questions, and you'll feel more prepared.

The 10 most searched pets in the US The website allaboutcats.com took a look at internet search trends to see what the most in-demand pets are in the US. The results may surprise you. Gallery Credit: Bob Giaquinto