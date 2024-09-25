There’s nothing like the atmosphere of an amusement park.

The fun of the various rides, the smells of the junk food, the shared feeling of everyone having a day to just have fun… it just can’t be beat.

I spent much of my childhood bouncing between Great Adventure, Blackbeard’s Cave, and Morey’s Piers in New Jersey, so I have a great love for such parks.

Being born and raised here, I didn’t realize just how lucky I was to enjoy New Jersey’s various parks. According to a new study, the Garden State dominates the other states in terms of amusement park thrills.

New Jersey tops the list for amusement parks

Data put together by Buycyle revealed that despite our state’s small size, we have a high density of amusement parks. We have a whopping total of 17!

For context, this equates to 2.3 amusement parks per 1,000 square miles.

Here are some of the most loved amusement parks in New Jersey, keep scrolling for photos from an amusement park that I find baffling.

(Spoiler alert: yes, it’s Action Park)

One amusement park of the Garden State that I never understood is Action Park. It was around from the ‘70s into the ‘90s and was famous for how frequently attendees were injured there.

Take a look at what it was like for the people who were there back in the day.

As for an amusement park, I am completely on board with it, check out these views of Six Flags.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

