Take a look inside Eli Manning’s Summit house for sale

Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning has placed his Summit home for sale. The mansion is on the market for a cool $5.25 million. The recently retired two-time Super Bowl champion bought the 9,000 square foot Union County house in 2014 for $4.7 million and completely renovated it.

It features six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and four half-bathrooms, and includes a fireside dining room, a sun-filled formal living room, and an oversized family room. A gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances looks out to a breakfast room.

According to the New York Post, other amenities include eight restored fireplaces, a home office, home gym, a massive, 750-bottle wine cellar, and a third-floor bonus room that could be turned into a rec room or sixth bedroom. The home also features a Crestron central control system and a generator for emergency backup power. Set on 1.1 acres, the grounds include a pool with a recently renovated poolhouse. The temperature-controlled poolhouse features a golf simulator for use year-round. Outside, the patio area includes a barbecue for warm-weather cookouts.

According to Realtor.com, with 20% down, and including property taxes, home insurance, principal, and interest on a 30 year mortgage, your monthly payment would be $26,460. See the full listing here.

The two-time Super Bowl MVP is scheduled to be inducted into the Giants’ “Ring of Honor” and to have his number 10 jersey retired. He is also slated to be inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. He was the first overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft and played fourteen seasons for the Giants.

