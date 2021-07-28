Take a look at the amazing, beach-life charm of Ventnor, NJ

You don't hear much about the quiet little town of Ventnor, especially is you live in the northern half of the state. It's just south of Atlantic city and right above Margate.

AC has it's casinos, boardwalk and hotels, while Margate has ... well, Lucy The Elephant. What Ventnor has is beautiful beaches, an amazing fishing pier and a quiet charm that's tucked away from the hustle and bustle of its surrounding towns.

Various views of Ventnor, NJ

