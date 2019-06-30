Taco Bell worker fired … then shot pepper spray everywhere, manager says

WEST LONG BRANCH — A Taco Bell employee showed her anger at being fired by spraying pepper spray around the restaurant on Saturday, her manager says.

Jaila Padro, a manager at the West Long Branch location, told NJ.com the woman pulled out the pepper spray long enough to make eight workers and two customers sick after she tore up her termination papers and refused to sit in the lobby to wait for her ride home.

The worker also threatened to return to the restaurant in the parking lot of the Consumer Centre shopping center on Route 36 and trash the dining room at closing, Padro told NJ.com.

A law enforcement source told NJ.com that the woman ran off before police arrived and no charges have been filed.

West Long Branch police did not immediately return a message.

