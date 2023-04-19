Pickup truck shook the ground blasting music on 28 speakers, NJ cops say

🚔 Driver cited in West Long Branch for noise violations

🚔 Several complaints came in about vehicles driving playing loud music

🚔 Police pulled over vehicle that had 28 speakers and 25 subwoofers

It was loud enough music to reportedly shake the ground beneath a patrol vehicle.

West Long Branch police said that they received a number of complaints from people reporting that they heard several vehicles along Monmouth Road blasting music late on the night of April 15.

A patrol officer who later responded to patrol the area said that he saw a vehicle heading down the road around midnight.

The driver was allegedly playing music so loud that it shook the police officer's patrol vehicle.

When police pulled the driver over, the officer found that the truck had a stereo system complete with 28 speakers, 25 subwoofers, and a number of amplifiers.

Following the stop, West Long Branch police said that the driver violated a borough ordinance and was cited for unnecessary noise disturbance.

There were other vehicles out there at the time the truck with speakers was riding along Monmouth Road.

"Although suitable for its intended use at car shows and events, blasting music through this system late at night is completely inappropriate and illegal. Our officers take quality of life complaints, such as this, very seriously and appropriate actions were taken," West Long Branch Police said in a statement.

