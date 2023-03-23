Monmouth University shelter-in-place order lifted

🔴 The shelter-in-place order was issued by Monmouth University around 9:15 p.m.

🔴 Law enforcement began a search for a possible armed subject on campus

🔴 The order was lifted around 2 a.m. and the threat called 'unfounded'

WEST LONG BRANCH — The all-clear was given at Monmouth University early Thursday morning after a threat put the campus on shelter-in-place status Wednesday night.

University police received reports of an armed individual on the school’s main campus in West Long Branch around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night, according to university spokeswoman Tara Peters. Multiple local and county law enforcement agencies, a K-9 unit along with the FBI were brought in to search and secure the campus.

The school and Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago just before 2 a.m. said the threat was unfounded and no shots were fired on campus despite posts on social media. An elevated police presence remains on campus.

Search of the campus

The campus search was conducted both indoors and outdoors. A video posted by The Lakewood Scoop showed officers in a darkened room offering reassurance to students.

"We're here. Nothing's going to happen," the officer said.

Santiago thanked law enforcement personnel throughout the county who immediately responded to the threat. He said Monmouth University police and the administration "at all times, had the interests of the students and local community in mind."

