U.S. Army vet dies in NJ motorcycle crash, donates organs to 4

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — An Army veteran combat medic died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday.

Ocean Township police said Dennis Vaccaro, 27, of West Long Branch was involved in the crash on Monmouth Road near Brookside Avenue around 8:45 a.m. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Detective Sgt. Matthew Jackiewicz told New Jersey 101.5 several vehicles were involved in the crash but would not disclose more details.

According to a GoFundMe page, Vaccaro was kept on life support in support of his wish to be an organ donor. His organs saved the lives of four people.

"That means that Dennis has now touched and in these cases quite literally saved the lives of four people whom he has never met. Dennis’ legacy of selflessness and life saving lives on," according to James Murphy, the fund's creator.

After covering funeral expenses, donations will go towards the formation of the Dennis Vaccaro Foundation including a scholarship for Shore Regional High School students wishing to pursue an "alternative path" after graduation.

Vaccaro served as an emergency care sergeant with the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division for five years. He was also a graduate of Monmouth University.

Vaccaro's funeral takes place Tuesday at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Long Branch at 10 a.m.

