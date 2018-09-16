Swimmer drowns in rough surf off Seaside Heights

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A swimmer drowned in the rough surf off the Jersey Shore on Saturday night.

The incident took place on the Fremont Avenue beach four blocks north of Casino Pier around 7:15 p.m. after a 44-year-old New Brunswick man was struck by a wave about 30 yards from the shore, according to Seaside Heights spokesman Steve Korman.

Thanks to Hurricane Florence a high risk of rip currents and a high surf advisory have been in effect all week along the entire Jersey Shore with 6-8 foot waves pounding the beaches, many which are unguarded. Seaside Heights lifeguards are on duty between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekends only until September 30, according to Korman.

Several officers ran into the ocean and found the man, whose identity was not disclosed, face down in the water. Seaside Heights police chief Tommy Boyd told the Asbury Park Press that several people on the Sky Ride reported seeing the man in the water.

As the man's wife and 5-year-old son watched from the beach water rescue units from Seaside Heights along with Seaside Park Water Rescue Units brought out of the water, according to Korman. The Tri-Boro First Aid Unit administered CPR before he was pronounced dead.

Long Beach Township Police issued a warning on Saturday to stay out of the water because of the rough surf. Despite being guarded, swimming was prohibited by the Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol.

Ocean County Scanner News contributed to this report

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ