Sweet Oz! ‘Wicked’ star popped in this New Jersey store
“Fellow Ozians, let us be glad” for we are getting closer and closer to the release of the movie adaptation of the ‘Popular’ Broadway show, Wicked.
The musical shows the ‘untold’ story of the witches of Oz — a lot happened before Dorothy came in on that twister.
One of the stars of the movie, Cynthia Erivo, briefly left Oz to appear at a promotional event at one New Jersey Target on Friday.
Cynthia Erivo made an appearance in Hudson County, NJ.
As part of the press tour, Erivo, who stars as Elphaba (AKA the Wicked Witch of the West) in the film, participated in a Q&A session alongside the movie’s costume designer, Paul Tazewell.
The Jersey City store, located on 14th Street, was transformed into the wonderful land of Oz. There were photo opportunities in Glinda’s bubble, "Wicked" merch, an Oz themed claw machine, and various other activities, according to Hoboken Girl.
In addition to answering the audience’s questions, Erivo performed one of her character’s songs live for the crowd, “I’m Not That Girl.” Get your tissues ready, fellow musical theatre nerds.
Be prepared to ‘Defy Gravity’ when "Wicked" hits theaters Friday, Nov. 22. Other stars of the film include Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, and Ethan Slater as the munchkin, Boq.
If your screening has an openly sobbing thirty-something woman, there’s a very good chance it’s yours truly.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
