Sweeney: Murphy should allow ‘unconventional’ Class of 2020 graduations

State Senate President Steve Sweeney is urging Gov. Phil Murphy to consider allowing "unconventional" graduation plans as New Jersey continues to ease restrictions meant to slow the spread of novel coronavirus.

In a letter to his fellow Democratic leader, the governor's sometimes-ally-sometimes rival endorsed a request by Gloucester County superintendents to allow voluntary in-person graduation ceremonies with limits placed on crowd sizes and interactions.

Notably, Deptford Township High School Principal Jeffrey Lebb plans to hold 125 "mini-graduations." Over a span of five days, two graduates at a time, joined by two guests each at most, would take part in 15-minute mini-graduation ceremonys. No individual ceremony would exceed 10 people, according to Lebb.

"While it would be unconventional, it is a creative way to preserve this momentous occasion and celebrate the class of 2020," Sweeney wrote, according to a copy of the letter published by InsiderNJ.

The state Senate president further offered any assistance he could be in making graduations happen.

The Sun Newspapers report last week, 14 Gloucester County superintendents sent Murphy a letter asking for some sort of outdoor graduations to be permitted.

Murphy, for his part, has been non-committal on in-person graduations, but suggested more guidance could be coming in the past few days.

Last week, responding to a call from state Sen. Tom Kean Jr., R-Union, for graduations with social distancing policies in place, Murphy said it's possible they could be allowed by the end of June.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

“If it’s an outdoor related activity where we can have some management of capacity and social distancing, you should assume those are high on our list of considerations,” he said last week. "We’re able to consider right now a pretty long list of potential steps over a period of time measured between days and weeks. We are chopping through this.”

Murphy relaxed restrictions for small gatherings ahead of Memorial Day weekend, continuing to eye COVID-19 hospitalization rates that have gone down for weeks, and declining use of ventilators in New Jersey hospitals. He's said he's cautious to avoid another spike in novel coronavirus cases, but is moving through a multi-stage plan to reopen New Jersey businesses and public spaces.

In early May, Murphy formally ordered New Jersey schools closed to in-person instruction for the remainder of the year. Schools have operated remotely since March.

— Includes previous reporting by Erin Vogt and David Matthau