SUV smashes through garage door of Piscataway, NJ house

🔵 An SUV crashed through the garage door of a house on Buckingham Drive in Piscataway

🔵 A sedan parked in the garage probably kept the SUV from entering the main house

🔵 Piscataway police referred questions about charges to the Prosecutor's Office

PISCATAWAY – An SUV crashed into a house Monday morning just missing the living room because of a car already parked in the garage.

The SUV went through the garage door and nearly into the house on Buckingham Drive around 10 a.m., according to a report by News 12 New Jersey. Video and pictures show the chimney in the living room separated from the wall with cracks and exposed insulation. The garage door was crumpled on one side.

The couple's daughter, Ana Abraham, told News 12 her father's sedan parked in the garage likely kept the SUV from getting into the living room. The back end of the sedan was heavily damaged.

The two 64-year-old residents were in a different room in the house at the time of the crash.

The driver of the SUV was taken away in an ambulance, according to Piscataway police spokesman Gene Wilk. He did not know the man's condition on Tuesday morning.

Wilk said the driver was issued two municipal summons, careless driving and driving while registration suspended.

The house is being inspected by the township building division.

SUV that crashed through the front of a TD Bank on Route 9 in Toms River 1/18/23 SUV that crashed through the front of a TD Bank on Route 9 in Toms River 1/18/23 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

SUV crashes into Toms River bank

An SUV driven by a 93-year-old man crashed into the lobby of a TD Bank branch on Route 9 in Toms River on Jan. 18.

Toms River police said Anthony Marino lost control as made a left turn, accelerated across the roadway and onto the property of the bank located next to the Tri-City shopping center.

Marino was not injured and was issued a summons for careless driving.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

