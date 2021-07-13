SUV catches fire at NJ Turnpike service area gas pump

An SUV caught fire at a gas pump at a New Jersey Turnpike service area on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The fire at the Sunoco station at the Richard Stockton service area on the southbound side near Exit 7A around 1:35 p.m. sent a plume of black smoke that could be seen for miles, according to State Police Trooper Charles Marchan.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Marchan said.

Firefighters responding to the scene told MidJersey.news the fire also caused damage to the canopy and the melted security cameras and light fixtures.

The fire closed the pumps at the Sunoco station for several hours after the fire.

Car after a fire at a gas pump at the Richard Stockton Service Area on the southbound Turnpike (Dennis Symons, MidJersey.news)

