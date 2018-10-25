Suspicious packages sent to Robert DeNiro, ex-VP Joseph Biden

NEW YORK — Robert De Niro's Tribeca Enterprises says "everyone is safe" after the recovery of a suspicious package addressed to the actor.

A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that an X-ray showed that the package contained a device similar to others sent to Democratic figures. Investigators say it appears to be from the same sender.

The official was not authorized to speak publicly and therefore talked to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Security personnel at Tribeca Productions summoned police at around 5 a.m. and a bomb squad removed the package.

The company said in a statement on Thursday that its Manhattan building is open and deemed safe.

A law enforcement official says a package addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden appears similar to packages containing bombs sent to prominent Democrats and has been intercepted at a Delaware mail facility.

The official wasn't authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on the condition of anonymity.

The FBI confirms there is law enforcement activity at the U.S. mail facility in New Castle, Delaware. It says federal agents and New Castle County Police are responding to the facility.

Several packages containing pipe bombs packed with shards of glass have been intercepted in the last few days. They targeted Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, CNN and others. A New York City police bomb squad has recovered a suspicious package addressed to Robert De Niro.

President Donald Trump has claimed much of the "Anger" in society is "caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media."

Trump's tweet Thursday came as law enforcement was investigating pipe bombs and other suspicious packages addressed to prominent Democrats including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton and to CNN.

Without referring specifically to the rash of explosive devices, Trump said: "A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News." Trump frequently labels stories he doesn't like as "fake news."

The president says what he calls "fake news" has gotten bad and the mainstream media must "clean up its act, FAST."

An explosive sent to CNN prompted the evacuation of the Time Warner Center in New York, but no one was hurt.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)