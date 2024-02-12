Suspect is on the run after missing NJ man’s body found in NY

⚫ NJ man reported missing

⚫ Body found in NY, ID’ed days later

⚫ Duo accused of killing man, moving body

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — Two men have been charged with the murder of a missing New Jersey man whose body was recovered in New York.

One of the suspects remained at large on Monday morning.

On Wednesday, 47-year-old Andrew Mumby, of New Brunswick, was arrested in the December homicide of 46-year-old Artis Young in his hometown of Franklin Township.

A relative reported Young missing to the Franklin Township Police Department on Dec. 30. Young was last seen a day earlier.

Artis Young, Franklin, NJ to Brooklyn, NY (Buckland Funeral Homes, Google Maps) Artis Young, Franklin, NJ to Brooklyn, NY (Buckland Funeral Homes, Google Maps) loading...

Investigators found that Young had plans to meet with Mumby and 44-year-old Daniel Matthews, of Brooklyn.

The same day Young was reported missing, the body of an unidentified man was found in Brooklyn.

Authorities identified the body as that of Young, and NYPD detectives shared the ID with Franklin Township officers on Jan. 3.

An autopsy by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office then ruled his death a homicide.

Mumby and Matthews were identified as suspects.

Following the homicide, Mumby and Matthews transported Young’s remains to the location in Brooklyn where Young was discovered, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald.

Mumby was arrested in New Brunswick and charged with first-degree murder and second-degree counts of disturbing or desecrating human remains and conspiracy to disturb or desecrate human remains — as well as hindering prosecution and hindering the prosecution of another, both third-degree charges.

Andrew Mumby is charged with murder in NJ man's killing (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office) Andrew Mumby is charged with murder in NJ man's killing (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Matthews has been charged with the same counts but remains at large.

He has ties to the Franklin Township area as well as Brooklyn and the Bronx.

Mumby was being held in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

🚨 How you can help Authorities are looking for information that could help prosecute this case and find Matthews. Tips can be shared with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533 or via the STOPit app on any smartphone. Information can also be provided anonymously through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

Celebrities Who Were Murdered It's shocking to hear when one of your fave actors, musicians or models is murdered. In fact, many of them still haunt us to this day. Below, discover 25 who were killed. Gallery Credit: Natasha Reda

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom