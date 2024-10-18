Survey reveals the one word women use to describe men in NJ

Sorry, guys, you’re probably not going to like this. Ladies, you might find it incredibly relatable.

Recently, the site Dating Advice asked women to sum up their perception of men in their state in a single word — for better or for worse.

The most common term was “hardworking,” but unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for the Garden State.

And I’m sorry, fellas, the word isn’t “hunk,” but before I let you know what it is, here’s how Dating Advice came to the answer.

They surveyed 3,000 single women across the United States, asking which word resonates most with them about their dating experiences.

Our neighbors in New York described their men as “aloof.” At the same time, Pennsylvanians decided that the word “immature” came to mind.

How do women in New Jersey describe men?

Women in NJ think a lot of men are ‘overbearing.’

According to Dating Advice:

It’s exhausting to deal with someone who is overly controlling, tries to dominate every situation, and tends to impose their will on others without considering their needs or opinions.

Perhaps you guys should try to be a little more like the men in Georgia; they were considered respectful.

Some other takeaways from the study are what women say they would want to change most about men in their state:

🔴 Communication (30% of respondents)

🔴 Their level of ambition (24%)

🔴 Sense of humor (18%)

🔴 How they approach relationships (17%)

🔴 Their emotional availability (11%)

Men, take that information as you will. Just don’t shoot the messenger.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.