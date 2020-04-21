Summit cop seriously injured after head-on crash with stolen car

SUMMIT — A young police officer is in the hospital recovering from several broken bones and a gash to his head after a stolen car crashed head-on into his vehicle.

Police said two suspects from Newark were heading west on Morris Avenue just after midnight on Tuesday. At Lower Overlook Road, they crossed over the center line and slammed into Officer Anthony Pyzik, who was driving in the opposite direction, police said.

Walleed Wheeler, 18, was charged with second-degree eluding, second-degree aggravated assault on an officer, third-degree receiving stolen property and third-degree possession of heroin.

Dante Brown, 20, of Newark, was charged with third-degree receiving stolen property.

Pyzik, 31, who has been with the police department for three years, was at Morristown Medical Center in serious but stable condition. He received 15 stitches to a cut on his head and is expected to undergo surgery for broken a femur, hip and wrist.

A State Police helicopter was also involved in the investigation.

