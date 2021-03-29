Summer music returns to NJ: Full lineup for Count Basie ‘Concerts on the Green’ in Eatontown
If you're looking for some great outdoor concerts, the Count Basie Center for the Arts has you covered with a list of shows that kick off in mid May at the Sun Eagles Golf Club in Eatontown.
Among the headliners are Southside Johnny, Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers, Judi Colllins, and Almost Queen.
If you're a fan of comedy, there's Steve Treviino, and Chris DeStafano.
According to their press release, "All Concert on the Green tickets come with a pre-show dinner reservation and full COVID-19 protocols."
Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 2 at 10 a.m. exclusively through Ticketmaster.com, with Count Basie Center members receiving first access to tickets.
Information on Basie Center membership can be found here.
Full list of shows:
Friday, May 14 / Saturday May 15 — Bobby Bandiera – Runnin’ Down A Dream: A Tribute to Tom Petty
Friday, May 21 / Saturday May 22 — Citizen Cope
Saturday May 29 / Sunday May 30 — Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes (Memorial Day weekend!)
Thursday, June 3 / Friday, June 4 — Brian Fallon
Saturday, June 5 — Almost Queen
Thursday, June 10 — Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers
Saturday, June 12 — Get The Led Out
Wednesday, June 16 — Judy Collins
Thursday, June 17 — CSNSongs: Celebrating the Music of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
Friday, July 2 — Brian Kirk & The Jirks: That 70’s Show
Friday, July 16 / Saturday July 17 — Max Weinberg’s Jukebox
Friday, July 23 / Saturday July 24 — Jorma Kaukonen (Hot Tuna)
Sunday, July 25 — Marc Cohn
Friday, July 30 — Dar Williams
Saturday, July 31 — Comedian Steve Treviño
Sunday, August 1 — Destination Motown, starring the Soul Cruisers
Saturday, August 14 — Comedian Chris Distefano
Safety measures
- Tables will be positioned 6 feet apart, with the front row of tables 12 feet from the performers.
- Tickets will be sold in “Table For Two,” “Table For Four” and “Table For Six” configurations only. Patrons must remain seated at their purchased table.
- Tickets include a dining reservation, with service and seating beginning two hours prior to showtime. Dinner and drinks are sold separately.
- For nights with two shows, entry for the second show will begin once the previous audience is cleared and the venue is cleaned / sanitized.
- Ticketmaster is the only authorized ticket seller for this event. Tickets purchased from other outlets may not be honored.
- Tables cannot be split and resold.
- Credit cards only.
- Patrons must wear masks while entering the venue, leaving their table to use the restroom or not actively eating / drinking.
- Patrons with a body temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be permitted to enter. I
- Dancing or standing at tables will not be permitted.
- Lawn chairs, blankets, pets, outside food or beverages not allowed.
- All performances are rain or shine events.
- Free, onsite parking is available.