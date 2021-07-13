Stunning! Look inside the most expensive home in Monmouth County, NJ

If you have an extra $30 million or so, I have a house for you. When I think of expensive homes in New Jersey, I often think of the northern part of the state like Alpine or Saddle River. But there is plenty of pricey real estate in Central Jersey.

The most expensive home currently for sale in Monmouth County is in Colts Neck and it can be yours for $28.9 million.

It comes with more than just a house, however. It has a 160-acre horse farm as well.

From the listing: “Clad in Jerusalem limestone, the classically inspired main house presents 25,000 square feet of artisan-crafted interior spaces that invite grand-scale living and entertaining.”

Some of the other amenities of the house include a 24-seat formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, lounge and eight-seat bar, great room, and conservatory. There’s a grand staircase that connects the first three floors and an elevator that serves all four.

The home's lower level hosts a 3,500-bottle wine cellar and tasting room, a 12-seat movie theater, a game room, and a fitness center. Of course, it has a pool and spa and a six-car garage with living space above. The listing refers to that space as “staff apartments.”

The property also features a handmade, two-story equestrian barn as well as a "quarantine barn."

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

