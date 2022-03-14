Study says this is the best place to live in New Jersey

I won’t make you wait to find out what Niche.com says is the best place to live in New Jersey: it’s Princeton Junction.

Niche is a platform “connection students and families to colleges and schools.” Niche creates the annual Best Places to Live rankings by using data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, and CDC combined with millions of resident reviews. The company considers factors such as affordability, the local housing market, neighborhood diversity, area public schools, walkability, and more.

“Whether our users are young professionals, parents with young kids, or retirees, Niche’s Best Places to Live rankings serve as an excellent starting point for considering a move,” said Luke Skurman, CEO and founder of Niche.

“The pandemic triggered a new set of possibilities — suddenly, many individuals and families found themselves more mobile than ever before, and in the past two years they have continued to think hard about where they really want to live. Families wondering about an area’s school district, a major part of many relocation decisions, can also use our comprehensive school profiles and rankings to get a sense of what their child’s future school might be like.”

In the national rankings, Princeton Junction came in at #25, the highest in New Jersey. Princeton Junction got an A+ rating, based on things like the strength of their schools, the number of parks, and a high percentage of homeownership.

Other New Jersey places on the “Best Places to Live” list are:

Mountain Lakes

Ridgewood

Princeton

Princeton Meadows

The complete listings can be found here.

