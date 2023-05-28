Study says New Jersey is one of the happiest states
We could have fooled you with our negative attitude toward out of state drivers, the politicians in Trenton, and our property taxes, but it turns out we’re pretty happy here in New Jersey.
That, according to a study put out by Scholaroo ranking the 50 states.
How did they come to this conclusion? By looking at these seven factors:
1️⃣ Employment: productivity, rate of people who quit their jobs, commute times, hours worked per week
2️⃣ Leisure Activities: restaurant visits, travel, store visits, entertainment venue visits
3️⃣ Mental Health: stress, anxiety, depression rate, untreated mental illness
4️⃣ Personal Finance: average income, debt, bankruptcy filings, homeownership
5️⃣ Personal Relationships: pet owners, marriage rate, dating app searches
6️⃣ Physical Health: inactive population, hospital visits, drug usage, obesity
7️⃣ Social Policies: LGBTQ+ rights and youth protection, workplace pregnancy protection, legal marijuana
Using these dimensions, they determined that the happiest state is Massachusetts, followed by Illinois and Connecticut.
Right after them is the Garden State as the fourth happiest state overall. Not too shabby!
As jaded as New Jersey comes off, we do have a lot to be happy about: we have some incredible food, the Jersey shore, easy access to New York City and Philadelphia, Great Adventure, and fantastic entertainment venues.
Scholaroo highlighted us for having one of the lowest quit rates when it comes to employment and one of the highest protection rates for LGTBQ+ youths.
As for the least happy states, Mississippi is the third unhappiest, then Arkansas, and finally West Virginia. You can read the whole study here.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
