Study says New Jersey is a bad state to retire in

There are many reasons to love living in New Jersey but affordability isn’t one of them, and that’s what pushes New Jersey toward the bottom of the list of the best states to retire.

The survey was conducted by Wallet Hub to determine what the best states are to retire in, and New Jersey ranks second to last. The good news is that we moved up a spot this year; we were dead last in last year’s rankings.

As you might expect, affordability is what really does New Jersey in; we rank 49th in that category, with only New York being more expensive.

To arrive at their numbers, they looked at 47 metrics across three broad categories. The first category is Affordability, which includes things like cost of living, tax friendliness in income and estate settings, and cost of in-home health care and adult day care.

The second category is Quality of Life, considering things like risk of social isolation, labor friendliness for seniors, public transportation, museums, weather, violent crime, and miles of shoreline.

Finally, they measured Health Care; metrics that were studied include the number of family physicians, dentists per capita, nurses per capita, number of geriatricians, life expectancy, and others.

So, how did New Jersey do in those three categories? I already mentioned that we were second to last in Affordability; for Quality of Life, New Jersey ranks 34th. That seems to be way too low considering all there is to do here, plus we are really low for property crime. For Health Care, we are 22nd. Although there seems to be plenty of hospitals in the state.

All that results in a ranking of 49th; only Kentucky is worse.

The best state to retire is Virginia, followed by Florida, Colorado, and Wyoming.

