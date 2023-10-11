Study says Jets and Giants fans spend a lot on booze

Since the NFL season has gotten underway there have been a lot of reports on how much fans are paying this year on everything from parking to tailgating supplies. Well, now a new report says that for the area teams, fans spend a lot of money on alcohol, anyway.

A site called Finance Buzz polled over 1,000 fans with at least 20 responses per team and then averaged the results.

Let’s break down the numbers the way they do it in the standings: by division.

In the AFC East, while Miami and New England fans spend more on concessions as a whole, Jets fans spend the most on alcohol (and they’re the third highest league-wide) at $57.78. Buffalo spends the least at $38.37. Dolphin fans spend the most on merchandise, shelling out an average of $169.66, while Jets fans are third at $114.20.

In the NFC East, where both the Giants and Eagles reside, fans of the G-Men spend the most on concessions at $118.04. Fans of the defending NFC champs, the Eagles, spend the least in the division at $101.19.

When it comes to alcohol, fans of the Giants, Cowboys, and Commanders all spend around $43, while fans of the Eagles actually spend the least on booze at $37.40. I don’t know why I found that one so surprising, but I did.

The league-wide average for concessions is $102.90, with the LA Rams at the high water mark at $176.17. Fans of the 49ers spend the most on alcohol at $59.78 and Tampa Bay fans spend the most on merchandise: $228.95.

