Living in New Jersey often leaves us feeling desensitized to housing prices, assuming that nearly every town is beyond our means. Even in South Jersey, housing costs have gradually risen to the point where we barely register the bubble anymore.

It's akin to the frog in boiling water analogy—if you're unfamiliar with it, a quick Google search might help.

However, amidst the madness, there are glimmers of hope, pockets where the market is somewhat more reasonable.

That's why when The Robert Dekanski Team conducted a study on the most affordable places to buy a home in New Jersey, we were eager to learn more. Their findings revealed the top 10 most affordable cities in the state, with Vineland taking the lead with a monthly housing cost of $1,095 per person.

Vineland, whose name is derived from the plans of its founder to use the land to grow grapes is the most populous municipality in Cumberland County.

The Census Bureau's Population Estimates Program calculated that the city's population was 60,491 in 2022.

As of the 2000 U.S. Census, the median income for a household in the city was $40,076, and the median income for a family was $47,909. Males had a median income of $35,195 versus $25,518 for females.

If you do the math, you’ll see why people in that income bracket are attracted to the affordable living in Vineland.

On the other hand, the most expensive city in New Jersey to live in will come as no surprise to anybody. It is the very chic the valley of the moment extremely overcrowded Hoboken.

According to the study, Hoboken has a monthly housing cost of $1,765 per person. the steady took into account various factors that affect living costs.

For example, they factored in personal income, real estate prices, the cost of childcare, food, as well as transportation. Each one of those study factors was assigned an index score out of 10.

These scores were then weighted and indexed to generate a total score out of 100, thereby determining the final ranking.

The rest of this list goes as follows: after Vineland, NJ’s most affordable city to live in, you’ll find Hamilton, Gloucester city and Franklin following closely behind at numbers 2, 3, and 4. Rounding out the list? East Orange, Irvington, Camden, Bloomfield, Newark, and Plainfield.

