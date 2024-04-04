For those who adore theater in New Jersey, there's no need to trek into the city to catch some fantastic shows.

Plays-in-the-Park offers a unique experience, with three full-scale musicals each summer in an outdoor amphitheater, along with an indoor children's musical every October.

The lineup for this summer is particularly thrilling, and there's an opportunity for you to get involved too. Open auditions are being held, and here's all the information you need:

Plays-in-the-park via Facebook Plays-in-the-park via Facebook loading...

Audition Info — 2024 Season Beauty and the Beast

June 19-29 — Directed by Moggie Davis — In The Heights

July 10-20 — Directed by Edgar Hidalgo — A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum

July 31 – August 10 Directed by Susan Spiedel — Plays-in-the-Park is a community theater and all performers are volunteers.

The wonderful thing about Plays-in-the-Park, as is the case in most community theaters, is that all actors are encouraged to audition.

Plays-in-the-park via Facebook Plays-in-the-park via Facebook loading...

No matter your background your age, your type, or your ability. For questions, call 732-548-2884 or email amanda.sorrento@co.middlesex.nj.us.

Auditions take place at Plays-in-the-Park Theater in Roosevelt Park, Edison. Please come prepared to sing approximately 16 bars of music.

An accompanist will be provided. Bring your own sheet music marked with any cuts in the proper key.

Also, bring any rehearsal conflicts between May and August, and if available, a photo and resume. Video submissions are also welcome, due by March 8th.

Plays-in-the-park via Facebook Plays-in-the-park via Facebook loading...

Please send vocal and dance clips along with your interest in specific shows and roles, and any conflicts between May and August, to amanda.sorrento@co.middlesex.nj.us.

Additionally, there's an open call for ages 16 and up on April 5th (7-9 pm), April 6th (Noon – 3 pm), and April 7th (Noon – 3 pm). Children ages 9-12 are also welcome for consideration for the role of Chip in Beauty and the Beast.

Plays-in-the-Park is conveniently located one block south of the Menlo Park Mall off of Route 1, in Edison.

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Marvel Actor Yearbook Photos See what Marvel’s stars looked like in their early years.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈